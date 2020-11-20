The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,529 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $55,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $514.71 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $575.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,779,683. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

