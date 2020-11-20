The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 93,407 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,407 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.98% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $46,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

