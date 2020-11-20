The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 88,393 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,393 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Trane Technologies worth $58,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $146.79 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $153.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

