The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 772,914 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772,914 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $51,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after buying an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after buying an additional 994,314 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,569,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after buying an additional 376,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $85.11 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

