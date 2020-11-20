The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 72,038 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,038 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $50,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $120.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $126.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.