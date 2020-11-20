The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 32,808 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,808 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $55,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after buying an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.