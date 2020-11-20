The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 287 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.36% of MarketAxess worth $66,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 474.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in MarketAxess by 100.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in MarketAxess by 59.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in MarketAxess by 20.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $534.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $534.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.33.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,979 shares of company stock worth $29,438,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

