The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 137,425 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,425 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $66,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

