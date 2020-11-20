The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,165,225 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,165,225 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of General Electric worth $52,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

GE stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

