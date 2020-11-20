The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332,646 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.47% of Regions Financial worth $52,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 496,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

