The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of Johnson Controls International worth $68,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

