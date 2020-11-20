The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 721,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of Ameren worth $57,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 535.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 126.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

