The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 47,344 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.29% of PPL worth $61,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

