The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 40,202 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $63,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NSC opened at $242.10 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $247.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.