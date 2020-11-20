The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 13,733 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.32% of DTE Energy worth $69,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,848,000 after buying an additional 604,909 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,441,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,749,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.66 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.