The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 722,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,876 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Catalent were worth $61,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $104.16 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

