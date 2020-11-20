The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $70.26 Million in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,564,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,587,000 after acquiring an additional 465,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,948 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 228,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT opened at $49.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

