The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $46,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock opened at $451.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,210. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

