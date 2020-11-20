The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $66.88 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,765 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $66,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

