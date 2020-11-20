The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $65.63 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Cigna worth $65,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 61,126 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,666 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $204.74 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

