The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $60.76 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,093,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426,438 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.52% of KeyCorp worth $60,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

NYSE KEY opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

