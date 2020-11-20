The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $59.04 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Entergy were worth $59,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Entergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

