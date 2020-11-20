The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $55.79 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,524,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,474 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $55,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

