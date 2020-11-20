The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $54.88 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.21% of Carrier Global worth $54,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,962,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of CARR opened at $39.13 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

