The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $52.36 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.72% of Teck Resources worth $52,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after acquiring an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 86,590 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 536,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

TECK stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

