The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $51.87 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,859 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $51,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $190.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

