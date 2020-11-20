The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.52% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $45,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

RBA stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

