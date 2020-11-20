The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Sysco worth $57,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 189.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

