The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $55,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $326,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 194,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Argus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 584,382 shares of company stock valued at $135,730,550 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.