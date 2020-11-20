The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 394,002 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $53,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

