The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $51,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after buying an additional 268,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,297,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,110,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,807 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

