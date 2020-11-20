The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of CME Group worth $61,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CME Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after purchasing an additional 133,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

NASDAQ CME opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average is $170.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $1,909,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.