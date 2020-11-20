The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.46% of Entegris worth $46,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after buying an additional 716,782 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,041,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after buying an additional 423,138 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

