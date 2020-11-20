The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.46% of SVB Financial Group worth $57,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 241,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $53,931.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,892 shares of company stock worth $19,117,281. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $354.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $356.30.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

