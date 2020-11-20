The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,075 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.55% of GFL Environmental worth $50,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th.

Several analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

