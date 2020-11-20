The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $66,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 221,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.87.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.36 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.