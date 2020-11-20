The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Illumina were worth $47,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Illumina by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total value of $221,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,040. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $299.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.