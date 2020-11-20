The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,342 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $64,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $208,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 51.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 90,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 82.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,344 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $272.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.