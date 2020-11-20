The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NVR were worth $53,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,215.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,210.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,738.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. NVR’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $56.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

