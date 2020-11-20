The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $52,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $437.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $439.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

