The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $67,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,075,000 after buying an additional 131,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

