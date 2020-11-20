The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 8,042 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $60,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after buying an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

