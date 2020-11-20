The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 37,022 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,022 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $62,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

