The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,069 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,196 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Autodesk worth $57,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.13.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $256.88 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $276.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 157.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

