The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $315.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.91.

NYSE HD opened at $270.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.42.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,048,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

