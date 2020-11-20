The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of HIG opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

