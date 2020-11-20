The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $115.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

