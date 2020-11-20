The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €181.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €152.52 ($179.44) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

