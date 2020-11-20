The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €32.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.51 ($34.72).

EPA:VIV opened at €25.50 ($30.00) on Monday. Vivendi SA has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.23.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

