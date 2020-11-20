The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) a €74.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.89 ($84.58).

Get Scout24 AG (G24.F) alerts:

G24 opened at €64.70 ($76.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. Scout24 AG has a one year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is €72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.38.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.